$300K Atty Fee OK'd For SoFi Class Settlement

By Micah Danney (June 8, 2023, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved class attorneys' $300,000 fee request for reaching a settlement with online lender SoFi over alleged discriminatory lending practices, but the court also held Thursday that the man who launched the suit was not entitled to class funds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS