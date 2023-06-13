Sackett's US Waters Redefinition Is A Boon For Developers

By Gerald Pouncey, Stephen McCullers and Brian Remler (June 13, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Real estate developers are applauding loudly for the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — not only for significantly reducing the scope of wetlands and waters subject to federal dredge and fill permitting requirements under the Clean Water Act, but also for simplifying the permitting process for those wetlands and waters that remain regulated.[1]...

