FibroGen Investors Seek Sanctions For Destroyed Evidence

By Katryna Perera (June 9, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- FibroGen Inc. investors involved in a securities fraud class action against the biotechnology company have asked a California federal judge to grant a motion for default judgment and impose sanctions, arguing that the defendants intentionally destroyed critical evidence relevant to the case....

