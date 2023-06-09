Investor Tied To Texas AG Indictment Charged With Fraud

By Catherine Marfin (June 9, 2023, 10:32 AM EDT) -- Austin real estate investor Nate Paul, the man at the center of misconduct allegations against Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been indicted on eight counts of making false statements on loan applications in order to obtain $172 million in funding for his companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS