2nd Circ. Revives Pro Golfer's Suit, Atty Sanctions Pending

By Jonathan Capriel (June 12, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has revived a former PGA Tour golfer's trip-and-fall suit against New York City's Department of Transportation, remanding the case to the trial court, where the ex-athlete's attorney faces possible sanctions over "inconsistent" claims made in the follow-up lawsuit after securing a $2.5 million settlement from another defendant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS