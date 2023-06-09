Feds Push Back On SBF's Discovery Bid For Fenwick Docs

By Katryna Perera (June 9, 2023, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The government urged a New York federal judge on Friday to reject FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's request that prosecutors produce "largely privileged" documents from Fenwick & West LLP that contain legal advice the firm purportedly gave to FTX, saying the motion is "an impermissible attempt to circumvent discovery rules."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS