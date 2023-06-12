Peloton Hit With Investor Suit Over Bike Recall

By Sydney Price (June 12, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Fitness company Peloton is facing an investor suit alleging it overstated the safety of its bikes prior to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall of roughly 2.2 million Peloton products over a bike seat defect, which purportedly caused the company's stock to decline by nearly 9% in May....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS