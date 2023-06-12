Chemical Co. Agrees To Not Dump PFAS In Ga. City

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 12, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Georgia chemical facility and a resident behind a proposed class action targeted at the state's carpet manufacturing industry are urging a Georgia federal court to approve their settlement, under which the company has agreed not to discharge wastewater tainted with forever chemicals....

