Voting Rights Groups Want Ga. Early Voting Limits Blocked

By Peter McGuire (June 12, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Voting rights groups have asked a Georgia federal judge to block parts of a state law that cut the timeframe for runoff elections and the early voting period leading up to the polls, arguing the restrictions intentionally discriminate against Black voters....

