SBF's Potential 'Hail Mary' Trial Defense: Blame The Lawyers

By Phillip Bantz (June 12, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Experts say FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could run into significant challenges if he relies on an advice-of-counsel defense at his upcoming fraud trial, beginning with a long-shot bid to get his hands on documents from the fallen crypto exchange's onetime law firm....

