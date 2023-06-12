Jump Trading Wants Terraform Token Suit Moved To Calif.

By Katryna Perera (June 12, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT) -- High-speed trading firm Jump Trading has urged an Illinois federal judge to move a class action accusing it of manipulating the prices of stable-value tokens issued by now-disgraced developer Terraform Labs from Illinois to California, arguing that the suit is a "belated attempt at forum shopping."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS