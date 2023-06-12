Ex-Starbucks Manager Gets $25.6M Jury Award In Firing Suit

By George Woolston (June 12, 2023, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal jury on Monday sided with a white former regional director for Starbucks who alleged that she was fired after the arrests of two Black men in a Philadelphia cafe sparked outrage, awarding her $25.6 million in damages on her claims that the coffee chain was looking for a "sacrificial lamb" to quell a public relations crisis....

