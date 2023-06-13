Feds Back 11-Judge Redo Of 9th Circ.'s Gas Fixture Ruling

By Nate Beck (June 13, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The federal government, along with interest groups, academics and nearly a dozen states, argued the Ninth Circuit's April decision blocking a Berkeley, California, ban on natural gas fixtures upsets how states and the government balance energy regulation, in backing a request for an 11-judge panel to review the ruling....

