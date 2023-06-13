Full 11th Circ. Grapples With TCPA Standing In GoDaddy Case

By Rosie Manins (June 13, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges struggled Tuesday to draw a line under the number of unwanted text messages that could give a recipient standing under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, while urged by GoDaddy.com to uphold the court's precedent that a single text message is not enough....

