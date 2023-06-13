Dr. Luke Faces High Bar In Kesha Libel Case, NY Court Says

By Rachel Scharf (June 13, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court found Tuesday that music producer Dr. Luke is famous enough to qualify as a "public figure," a ruling that could make it more difficult to prove at an upcoming trial that pop star Kesha defamed him by accusing him of sexual assault....

