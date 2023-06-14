Nev. Tribe Gets $12M Boost To Build 'Indian Route 35'

By Crystal Owens (June 14, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded nearly $12 million to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe to build "Indian Route 35," which would create a means for traffic to bypass Wadsworth, Nevada, to provide a safer, more efficient route for motorists....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS