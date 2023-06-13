TelexFree Victims Are Seeking Irrelevant Documents, PNC Says

By Sydney Price (June 13, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- PNC Bank on Tuesday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to reject a subpoena that would force it to turn over certain documents to victims of the $3 billion TelexFree Ponzi scheme, arguing the victims have failed to demonstrate the relevance of the documents....

