Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilead-Teva Patent Deal Cost Drug Buyers Over $2B, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 13, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A retired Harvard Medical School health economics professor testified Tuesday in a California federal antitrust trial over claims that Gilead and Teva struck an illegal "pay for delay" patent deal over two HIV medications, saying the agreement "delayed competition and imposed massive harms on purchasers," costing them over $2 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!