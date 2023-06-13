Gilead-Teva Patent Deal Cost Drug Buyers Over $2B, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 13, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A retired Harvard Medical School health economics professor testified Tuesday in a California federal antitrust trial over claims that Gilead and Teva struck an illegal "pay for delay" patent deal over two HIV medications, saying the agreement "delayed competition and imposed massive harms on purchasers," costing them over $2 billion....

