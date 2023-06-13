Tattooed Man Drops IP Row With Cardi B, Will Pay $350K Fees

By Gina Kim (June 13, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- An Orange County, California, surfer who sued Cardi B for using his distinct tiger tattoo on the cover of her debut mixtape has agreed to pay $350,000 in attorney fees and withdraw his motion for a new trial, according to a stipulation and proposed order filed in California federal court. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS