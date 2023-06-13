Feds Back Automakers' Challenge To Mass. Auto Data Law

By Brian Dowling (June 13, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that Massachusetts' expanded right-to-repair law requiring open access to vehicle systems conflicts with federal automotive safety laws, aligning the government with automakers that challenged the law as irreconcilable with federal requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS