Boeing Wants Airline's 737 Max Contract Fraud Suit Trimmed

By Greg Lamm (June 13, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Boeing urged a Washington federal judge on Monday to slash a lawsuit from a now-defunct South African airline alleging Boeing duped it into ordering flawed 737 Max jets, with Boeing arguing that the court has already "squarely rejected" similar fraud claims in another case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS