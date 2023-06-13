Calif. Atty Admits Using Investor Cash For Gambling, Luxuries

By Dorothy Atkins (June 13, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Newport Beach, California, lawyer who solicited money from five investors to allegedly provide short-term, high-interest loans to the rich and famous has agreed to plead guilty in California federal court to fraud charges, admitting she lost over $8 million gambling away the funds in Las Vegas casinos and funding her lavish lifestyle, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday....

