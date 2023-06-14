3M Unit Gets OK To Take Ch. 11 Dismissal Appeal To 7th Circ.

By Rick Archer (June 14, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An Indiana bankruptcy judge Wednesday allowed a 3M subsidiary to take its request to overturn his dismissal of its Chapter 11 case straight to the Seventh Circuit, saying a ruling by the circuit will provide clarity on what a "good faith" bankruptcy filing is....

