From 'Body Man' To 'Pawn,' Trump Aide Faces Stark Choice

By Phillip Bantz (June 13, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump's close personal aide Waltine Nauta is in an unenviable position familiar to others hit with criminal charges as a result of being in the ex-president's orbit, faced with the choice of testifying for the government or risking a conviction and potentially lengthy prison term....

