Compressed-Gas Maker Can't Evade 'Whip-It' Crash Death Suit

By Mike Curley (June 14, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge won't let Falcon Safety Products Inc. escape a suit over a car collision and death that occurred after one of the drivers used its Dust-Off compressed gas can to get high, saying there is evidence that could lead a jury to find the product was defective as designed, and its abuse foreseeable....

