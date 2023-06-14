Equifax Says 11th Circ. Duty Ruling Doesn't Aid Class Claims

By Rosie Manins (June 14, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Equifax has told a Georgia federal court that a recent Eleventh Circuit opinion on data privacy, seen by some as an expansion of plaintiff protections, does not help the invalid class claims pending over its coding glitch that allegedly caused millions of credit scores to be misreported....

