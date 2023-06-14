Keurig Says Winn-Dixie, BJ's Shelves Show Pod Competition

By Bryan Koenig (June 14, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Keurig Inc. asked a New York federal judge to toss antitrust claims by Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. from a broader consolidated multidistrict litigation, arguing the retailers' own shelves show plenty of competition for coffee pods, rather than a Keurig monopoly....

