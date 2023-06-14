Ex-Ga. Atty Convicted Of Mother's Murder Wants New Trial

By Rosie Manins (June 14, 2023, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A disbarred Georgia attorney convicted of brutally murdering his mother in her Atlanta-area home the day she was due to drive him to jail to start a 15-year sentence for stealing about $500,000 from predominantly elderly clients has asked for a new trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS