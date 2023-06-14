Bipartisan Bill Seeks To Protect US TikTok Data Without Ban

By Ben Kochman (June 14, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday that would bar U.S. citizens' personal data on social media platforms such as TikTok from being moved to certain countries but that falls short of an outright TikTok ban floated by other government officials and the state of Montana....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS