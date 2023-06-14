Ill. Panel OKs $200M Dakota Access Pipeline Pump Project

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 14, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois court of appeals backed the state commerce commission's decision greenlighting a $200 million project to add more pump stations along Illinois' portion of the Dakota Access pipeline, saying the commission reasonably deemed the project necessary for promoting the security or convenience of the public....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS