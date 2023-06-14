Ex-FDA Official Tells Antitrust Jury Generic Rivals Were Ready

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 14, 2023, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A former FDA official took the stand Wednesday in a federal antitrust trial over claims Gilead struck a deal with Teva to illegally delay generic versions of its blockbuster HIV medications until 2020, testifying that several generics manufacturers were ready to launch their versions in early 2018....

