PacifiCorp Sees $18M Added To $72M Oregon Blaze Verdict

By Cara Salvatore (June 14, 2023, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An Oregon jury awarded roughly $18 million in punitive damages against PacifiCorp Wednesday, on top of $72 million in compensatory damages over a group of 2020 fires, and decided that members of an estimated 2,500-strong class will get punitive damages in their own cases as well....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS