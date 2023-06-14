5th Circ. Revives Gas Line Workers' OT Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 14, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upended an oil and gas company's win in a suit brought by two workers alleging they were stiffed on overtime, ruling they raised enough disputes over whether they had decision-making authority or if their work was manual labor to render their roles overtime-exempt....

