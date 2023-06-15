LabMD's Malpractice, Fraud Claims In Ga. Sent To Arbitration

By Emily Johnson (June 15, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has directed defunct cancer diagnostic company LabMD and its founder to go to arbitration for their malpractice and fraud claims against Dinsmore and Shohl LLP and others for allegedly disclosing the identity of a key whistleblower to an adversary, a move approved by both sets of parties....

