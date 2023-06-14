Microsoft Trying To Control FTC Activision Case Timeline

By Bryan Koenig (June 14, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- With a looming July 18 deadline baked into their merger agreement, Microsoft Corp. and Activision Blizzard Inc. sought Wednesday to control the timeline on the Federal Trade Commission's newly filed California federal court lawsuit that they said "is the only decision that matters," not an ongoing agency in-house challenge....

