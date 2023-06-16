4 Major Benefits Policy Developments In The First Half of 2023

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 16, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Congress and the Biden Administration took several key actions that made an impact on employee benefits policy in the first six months of 2023, including advancing federal legislation cracking down on pharmacy benefit managers, ending emergency designations tied to the coronavirus pandemic, and proposing rules for group health plans on contraceptive coverage....

