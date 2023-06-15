Surfside Condo Probe Reveals Pool Deck's 'Severe' Problems

By Dorothy Atkins (June 15, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The National Institute of Standards and Technology released preliminary findings Thursday that the Champlain Towers South condominium's pool deck in Surfside, Florida, likely didn't comply with building standards and had "many areas of severe strength deficiency" before the structure collapsed in June 2021, killing nearly 100 people....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS