Opting Out From Some Arb Doesn't Spare Uber, Lyft Drivers

By Bryan Koenig (June 15, 2023, 11:34 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge forced a trio of Uber and Lyft drivers into arbitration Wednesday as part of their first-of-its-kind proposed class action claiming the companies have been price-fixing ride fares, finding that while the drivers opted out of some arbitration agreements, they didn't opt out of others....

