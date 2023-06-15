Xerox Inks $7.2M ERISA Deal With 900 Early Retirees

By Henrik Nilsson (June 15, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Former Xerox employees revealed details in a New York federal court filing on Thursday of a $7.2 million deal to settle claim that the company violated federal benefits law by abruptly requiring about 900 early retirees to start paying increased health care premiums....

