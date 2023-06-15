Kroll Fired Exec After Work-From-Home Request, Suit Says

By Elliot Weld (June 15, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A former director at Kroll's financial services compliance and regulation group has sued the consulting firm in Manhattan federal court, claiming he was fired after requesting to work remotely due to a series of medical issues....

