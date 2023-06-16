E. Jean Carroll Gets 2024 Trial For Trump Defamation Case

By Lauren Berg (June 15, 2023, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday set a trial date of Jan. 15 for E. Jean Carroll's amended defamation suit against former President Donald Trump seeking $10 million in damages to account for comments Trump made after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room....

