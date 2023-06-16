Southwest Execs Face Derivative Suit Over Dec. Meltdown

By Sydney Price (June 16, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Top brass at Southwest Airlines are facing a shareholder derivative suit accusing them of ignoring calls from pilots to revamp its flawed, antiquated scheduling system, which allegedly led to thousands of flight cancellations in December 2022 and subsequent damage to the company's stock and reputation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS