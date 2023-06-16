Travel Ban Class Slams Biden Over Lack Of Visa Relief

By Britain Eakin (June 16, 2023, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Noncitizens denied visa waivers under the Trump-era travel ban have asked a California federal judge for class certification, harshly criticizing the government's failure to provide meaningful relief even though President Joe Biden has deemed his predecessor's ban "a moral blight."...

