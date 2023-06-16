Ex-Dodgers Star Wants Trial Delay In Sports Betting Case

By Elliot Weld (June 16, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a former Los Angeles Dodgers star accused of lying to investigators about his alleged role in a sports betting ring asked a California federal judge to push his trial date back, saying he needs more time to review hundreds of thousands of documents and prepare a defense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS