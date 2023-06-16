Texas High Court Tosses $16.5M Award In Truck Death Suit

By Peter McGuire (June 16, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday erased a $16.5 million jury verdict in favor of the family of a truck driver killed in a multivehicle pileup, ruling the award was untethered to evidence and ordering a new trial to determine if another party was responsible for the driver's death....

