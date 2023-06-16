Lingerie Co. Inks $2.3M Deal In 31 States Over Recurring Fees

By Matthew Santoni (June 16, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Online lingerie retailer AdoreMe Inc., now a subsidiary of Victoria's Secret, has inked a $2.35 million settlement with 31 states and the District of Columbia over claims it had deceived customers with prechecked boxes enrolling them in a "VIP membership" program and made it difficult for them to opt out of the recurring monthly charges, multiple attorneys general announced Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS