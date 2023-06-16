NJ Green Groups Sue To Stop Offshore Wind Farm Plan

By Tom Lotshaw (June 16, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Several New Jersey environmental groups are trying to overturn a state certification for an 1,100-megawatt offshore wind project Danish energy company Orsted is pursuing off the Atlantic City coast, saying visible-from-shore wind turbines more than 900 feet tall will compress the seafloor, alter marine habitats and harm wildlife and fisheries....

