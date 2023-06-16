Outcome Ex-CEO Fights Forfeiture After $1B Fraud Conviction

By Lauraann Wood (June 16, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Outcome Health's former CEO is pushing back against prosecutors' bid to seize capital investments and other property to satisfy a $55 million money judgment and significant restitution obligation it's seeking following his fraud conviction, telling an Illinois federal judge the government cast too wide and too premature a net for such forfeiture....

