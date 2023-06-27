Tips For Obtaining Removal From OFAC's Sanctions List

By Robert Seiden (June 27, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Since February 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned approximately 2,400 people or businesses believed to have Russian ties in order to degrade Russia's capacity to successfully conduct its war against Ukraine.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS