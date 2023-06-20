Cognizant Exec Concedes US Workers Let Go More Often

By Gina Kim (June 20, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury considering claims Cognizant discriminated against workers who weren't of Indian or South Asian descent heard testimony on Tuesday from a Cognizant staffing executive, who denied bias but conceded that U.S. workers were terminated at a rate 10 times higher than H-1B visa holders the year the suit was filed....

